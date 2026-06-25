Forge FC to Host Free Canada Round of 32 Viewing Party at Hamilton Stadium

Published on June 25, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Forge FC News Release







HAMILTON, Ont. - June 25, 2026 - Following Canada Soccer's Men's National Team advancing to the Round of 32, Forge FC will host a free public viewing party this Sunday, June 28 at Hamilton Stadium as Canada continues its journey on the international stage.

The viewing party will feature the match broadcast live on the stadium videoboard and inside the Captain's Lounge, with food and beverages available for purchase throughout the event. Fans will also have access to a designated portion of the pitch for open play and small-sided games.

Additional activations will include Forge FC player appearances, autograph opportunities, inflatables, and giveaways featuring Forge FC merchandise, experiences and match tickets.

Supporters are encouraged to wear red and white and help create a memorable atmosphere at the stadium.

Viewing Party Details

Canada Round of 32 Match vs. South Africa

Sunday, June 28

Gates open: 2:30 p.m. ET

Kickoff: 3 p.m. ET

Hamilton Stadium

Fans can RSVP for the viewing party.







Canadian Premier League Stories from June 25, 2026

Forge FC to Host Free Canada Round of 32 Viewing Party at Hamilton Stadium - Forge FC

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