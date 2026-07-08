Forge FC's Dimitry Bertaud Named CPL Allstate Goalkeeper of the Month for June

Published on July 8, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Forge FC News Release







HAMILTON, Ont. - Forge FC goalkeeper Dimitry Bertaud has been named the Canadian Premier League's Allstate Goalkeeper of the Month for June 2026.

Bertaud helped Forge remain unbeaten during the month with victories over Inter Toronto FC and Halifax Wanderers FC, allowing just one goal across two league matches.

The 28-year-old goalkeeper made two saves in a 4-1 victory over Inter Toronto FC on June 7 before recording three saves and his league-leading seventh clean sheet of the season in a 1-0 win over Halifax Wanderers FC on June 10.

Bertaud has now earned the league honour twice this season after also being named the Allstate Goalkeeper of the Month for April. His performance against Halifax also earned him a place on the Canadian Premier League's Gatorade Team of the Week for Matchweek 10.

Bertaud joined Forge ahead of the 2026 campaign and has made an immediate impact, leading the Canadian Premier League with seven clean sheets while helping Forge concede a league-low seven goals through its opening 12 matches of the season.







Canadian Premier League Stories from July 8, 2026

Forge FC's Dimitry Bertaud Named CPL Allstate Goalkeeper of the Month for June - Forge FC

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