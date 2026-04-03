Match Day Information: VFC vs. HFX - April 4

Published on April 3, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Vancouver FC News Release







Langley, BC - Vancouver FC kicks off its fourth Canadian Premier League (CPL) season on Saturday, April 4 at Willoughby Stadium, hosting Halifax Wanderers FC. The match marks the club's home opener and the beginning of an exciting new campaign in front of The Valley supporters.

MATCH STORY: AIMING FOR A STRONG START

Head Coach Martin Nash 's Vancouver FC returns home after closing the 2025 season on a high, going unbeaten in its final six CPL matches, including a 3-1 victory over Halifax Wanderers FC at home. Preparations for 2026 began early with a focus on the Concacaf Champions Cup, where an incomplete squad faced reigning champions Cruz Azul, a valuable early test of resilience for the Eagles. Now, with a refreshed and hungry roster bolstered by that high-level experience, Vancouver FC is ready to deliver in front of its fans, start the season strong, and take the first step toward a historic first-ever playoff berth.

ONES TO WATCH:

With more than 10 new faces in the squad, Nash has created a highly competitive environment where every spot must be earned. The focus this season is clear: bring in hungry players driven to push standards and raise the ceiling of the group. Combined with a strong returning core, the squad now reflects a collective mindset built on ambition and accountability.

A demanding offseason, featuring matchups against fellow CPL sides, USL Championship opposition, and a top Liga MX club, has already revealed several standout performers poised to make an impact in 2026.

Matheus de Souza: The Canadian-Brazilian goalkeeper returns after gaining valuable experience since his first stint with the Eagles. Following a strong offseason, he's emerging as a reliable option and a key presence pushing for minutes behind the club's No. 1.

Emrick Fotsing: One of Vancouver's brightest young talents, Fotsing made an immediate impression with five goals in his debut season. After missing a continental opportunity due to injury, he enters 2026 motivated and ready to take another step forward.

Marcello Polisi: A proven CPL veteran, Polisi returns to represent his hometown club with renewed focus. Now fully fit, his leadership and composure in midfield have already made him an essential piece of the squad.







Canadian Premier League Stories from April 3, 2026

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