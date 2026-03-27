Vancouver FC Strengthens Attack with Signing of Young Attacker Vitor Lucas

Published on March 27, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Vancouver FC News Release







Langley, B.C. - Vancouver FC of the Canadian Premier League today announced the signing of emerging attacker Vitor Lucas, to a contract guaranteed through 2028.

Vitor, 19, is a versatile young player praised for his physical presence, explosive pace and sharpness in tight spaces. He brings a high-level profile, having spent his entire development pathway within the academy structures of elite Brazilian clubs. Most recently, he represented Red Bull Bragantino in the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior, one of South America's most prestigious youth tournaments, and won the Brazilian U-23 Championship in 2024.

Vitor also spent time in the youth systems of Coritiba Foot Ball Club and Coimbra Sports, a club recognized as one of Brazil's leading youth development organizations, which in 2025 entered a technical cooperation agreement with Portugal's FC Porto.

Quick Facts About Vitor Lucas:

Name: Vitor Lucas de Araújo

Pronunciation: VEE-tor LOO-kas

Birthdate: April 5, 2006 (19)

Nationality: Brazilian

Last Club: Red Bull Bragantino

Current Vancouver FC Roster Overview as of March 27, 2026:

Goalkeepers: Callum Irving, Felipe Jaramillo, Matheus de Souza

Defenders: Isak Ssewankambo, Kian Proctor, Matteo Campagna, Morey Doner, Nicolas Nadeau, Paris Gee, Tom Field, Tyler Crawford

Midfielders: Abdoulaye Ouattara, Damiano Pecile, Emrick Fotsing, Luis Toomey, Marcello Polisi, Nicolás Mezquida, Thomas Powell

Forwards: Henri Godbout, Kevin Podgorni, Lys Mousset, Marsel Bibishkov, Mohamed Amissi, Terran Campbell, Thierno Bah, Vitor Lucas







Canadian Premier League Stories from March 27, 2026

Vancouver FC Strengthens Attack with Signing of Young Attacker Vitor Lucas - Vancouver FC

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