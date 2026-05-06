FC Supra Announces Kickoff Time Change for TELUS Canadian Championship Game
Published on May 5, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)
FC Supra du Quebec News Release
FC Supra du Québec announced today that the kickoff time for the first round of the TELUS Canadian Championship game against Woodbridge Strikers SC has been changed.
The Match, originally scheduled on May 8 for 7:00 p.m. ET, will now kick off at 6:00 p.m. ET. at Stade Boréale in Laval.
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Canadian Premier League Stories from May 5, 2026
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