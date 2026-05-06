Atlético Ottawa Takes down Toronto FC in Telus Canadian Championship

Published on May 5, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa News Release







OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa shocked Major League Soccer (MLS) side Toronto FC with a Preliminary Round upset in the 2026 Telus Canadian Championship. This was Atlético's first-ever match against Canadian MLS opposition, and forward Ballou Tabla's landmark hat-trick led Diego Mejía's side to a historic win.

KEY MOMENTS

Atlético Ottawa defeated Toronto FC thanks to a stunning hat-trick for Ballou Tabla (final score: 3-1).

Score: 0-1. Toronto FC took the lead through Deandre Kerr, tapping in a cross from close range. Assisted by Derrick Etienne Jr. (16').

Score: 1-1. After a period of pressure, Atlético found the equalizer through Tabla with a well-placed shot into the bottom corner (71').

Score: 2-1. Atlético forced a high turnover, allowing Tabla a one-on-one opportunity that he finished comfortably (81').

Score: 3-1. Tabla scored a historic hat-trick to send Atleti through to the Quarter-Finals (90+6').

Tabla is now the joint top scorer in Telus Canadian Championship history, following a stunning second-half hat-trick.

Tabla led the team in shots (5), shots on target (3), big chances (2) and fouls won (2).

Cantley native Tristan Crampton (23) stepped into the starting lineup for only the second time as a professional player with Garissone Innocent missing due to personal reasons.

With the match delicately poised at 1-0, Crampton made an incredible save to keep Ottawa in the match, denying Jahmarie Nolan from close range.

This was Atlético's first-ever match (and win) against a Canadian MLS side, having faced Nashville SC in the Concacaf Champions Cup in February this year.







Canadian Premier League Stories from May 5, 2026

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