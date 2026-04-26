Atlético Ottawa Rebound for 1-1 Decision with Vancouver FC

Published on April 26, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa News Release







OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa fought back to earn a draw at home against visiting Vancouver FC in their home opener at TD Place. Atleti left it late as Emiliano Garcia's 97th' minute goal meant Ottawa extend their unbeaten streak at TD Place to 24 games in all competitions dating back to the 2024 season.

KEY MOMENTS

Atlético Ottawa opened its home campaign with a hard fought draw thanks to a stoppage time equalizer against Vancouver FC (final score: 1-1).

Score: 0-1. Vancouver FC opened the scoring through Mohamed Amissi on the counter attack less than a minute after Ottawa saw their penalty kick saved at the other end (61').

Score: 1-1. Atleti equalized late as Emiliano Garcia got on the end of Kamron Habibullah's through ball to score his first CPL goal (97').

After a three game road trip to begin the season, Atleti welcomed fans back at TD Place in partnership with CHEO Foundation, introducing a season long commitment to supporting children and families in the community.

Atlético returns to the Nation's Capital on May 17 for the Toonie Hot Dog Match, featuring the viral sensation half-time Weiner Dog Race.

Attendance: 5,259







Canadian Premier League Stories from April 26, 2026

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