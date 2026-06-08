Toronto Welcomes the World

Published on June 8, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Inter Toronto FC News Release







Toronto is one of the most diverse cities in the world, and on June 10, we're celebrating the cultures, communities, and countries that make our city unique.

Join us at York Lions Stadium as Inter Toronto takes on Cavalry FC in a special matchday dedicated to the global game and the people who love it.

Wear your favourite national team jersey and receive a $15 ticket at the box office. Whether you're supporting Canada, Mexico, England, Nigeria, Brazil, Argentina, or any nation around the world, this is your chance to represent your colours and be part of the celebration.

Wednesday, June 10 | 7:30 PM

Inter Toronto vs. Cavalry FC

York Lions Stadium

Bring your family. Bring your friends. Bring your flag. Bring your jersey.

Let's show the world what Toronto is all about.







Canadian Premier League Stories from June 8, 2026

Toronto Welcomes the World - Inter Toronto FC

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