Cavalry FC Provides Schedule Update

Published on June 30, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Cavalry FC News Release







Following the postponement of our match against FC Supra, the match has been rescheduled for Tuesday, July 28 at 7 p.m. MT. As a result, our match against Inter Toronto FC, originally scheduled for July 31, will now be played on Saturday, August 1 at 7 p.m. MT.

All tickets already issued for June 28 will be valid for the new date - and no action is required. Please email info@cavalryfc.ca with your request if you are unable to attend the rescheduled match. Please include your name, email address, seat location, and order number, and preferred match date.

We appreciate the understanding and flexibility of our supporters and look forward to seeing everyone for both matches. Further details regarding the kickoff time for our match against FC Supra will be shared as soon as they are confirmed.







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