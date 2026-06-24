Cavalry FC Announces Contract Extension for Midfielder Sergio Camargo

Published on June 24, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Cavalry FC News Release







Calgary, Alta. - Cavalry FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) today announced that midfielder and captain Sergio Camargo has signed a new contract with the club through 2028.

Prior to joining the club, Camargo played NCAA Division I college soccer for the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and the Syracuse Orange. He later signed his first professional contract with Toronto FC, where he won the Voyageurs Cup in 2017.

"From the very first day, this club has set the standard for excellence in the CPL, showing everyone what Canadian soccer can truly be," said Sergio Camargo, Captain, Cavalry FC. "Being here since day one, I've felt the incredible passion this club and city has for soccer every single time I step onto the pitch. We've grown this league together, and there is nowhere else I'd rather be. I'm honoured to wear the armband, and to bring more trophies home to Calgary."

Camargo joined Cavalry ahead of the inaugural 2019 CPL season as one of the club's first signings. Since then, he has made 171 appearances for the Cavs across all competitions, netting 34 goals and adding 22 assists, establishing himself as one of the club's all-time leading goalscorers and most influential players.

"Sergio is the heartbeat of our club," said Tommy Wheeldon Jr., Head Coach & General Manager, Cavalry FC. "As a player from day one, he has lived every chapter of our journey and embodies the culture of Cavalry. He understands the young players because he was once in their shoes, and now serves as the experienced voice we lean on in key moments. While his goals and assists speak for themselves, his true value lies in his leadership, character, and unwavering commitment to the badge".

Cavalry FC returns to ATCO Field at Spruce Meadows on Sunday, June 28 at 5 p.m. MT as the club hosts FC Supra du Québec. For more information and tickets, please visit cavalryfc.ca/tickets.







Canadian Premier League Stories from June 24, 2026

Cavalry FC Announces Contract Extension for Midfielder Sergio Camargo - Cavalry FC

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