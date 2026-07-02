Cavalry FC Announces Departure of Defender Michael Harms

Published on July 2, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Cavalry FC News Release







Calgary, AB - Cavalry FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) today announced the departure of defender Michael Harms, after mutually parting ways.

Harms signed a Development contract with the club ahead of the 2022 season, before signing a professional contract through 2024, with a two-year option.

The club thanks Michael for his contributions and wishes him the best in the future.







Canadian Premier League Stories from July 2, 2026

Cavalry FC Announces Departure of Defender Michael Harms - Cavalry FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.