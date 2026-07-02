Cavalry FC Announces Departure of Defender Michael Harms
Published on July 2, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Cavalry FC News Release
Calgary, AB - Cavalry FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) today announced the departure of defender Michael Harms, after mutually parting ways.
Harms signed a Development contract with the club ahead of the 2022 season, before signing a professional contract through 2024, with a two-year option.
The club thanks Michael for his contributions and wishes him the best in the future.
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Canadian Premier League Stories from July 2, 2026
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