Pacific FC Announces New Assistant Coach Jesse Acteson

Published on July 16, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Pacific FC News Release







Langford, BC - Pacific FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) today announced the addition of Jesse Acteson as assistant coach for the remainder of the 2026 season.

The Montréal raised coach joins Pacific after making history overseas as the League of Ireland's first dedicated set-piece coach with Premier Division side Sligo Rovers. He has also previously worked with Canada Soccer youth programs.

"I'm looking forward to the opportunity and to contributing to Pacific FC," said Acteson. "The club has a clear vision and a strong commitment to player development. I'm looking forward to working with the group, helping the team compete, and contributing to the continued growth of the game in Canada."

Acteson, 27, was appointed as the League of Ireland's first set-piece coach by Sligo Rovers in January 2025, a role created after the club identified set plays as a decisive factor at both ends of the pitch.

Prior to his move abroad, Acteson served as an assistant coach within CF Montréal's Academy at the U-16 and U-18 levels and with CS Saint-Laurent of Ligue1 Québec. He also spent several seasons as a head coach in the Québec provincial system, leading Saint-Laurent's U-16 and U-17 AAA sides, Team Québec and the Lac St-Louis regional program while working with high-performance youth players.

Earlier this year, Acteson was the interim leader of Canada Soccer's Women's U-17 National Team during a training camp in Spain ahead of the Concacaf Women's U-17 Championship Qualifiers and lead the group as interim head coach at the Concacaf World Cup qualifiers.

Acteson also brings coaching experience from the post-secondary level, after working with the Concordia University Stingers and the Vanier College Cheetahs. He holds a Canada Soccer National B Diploma and Concacaf A Licence and is currently working on his Concacaf Pro Diploma. Acteson earned a BSc (Hons) in Coaching for Performance in Football from Anglia Ruskin University.

Acteson joins a technical staff led by head coach Terry Dunfield, alongside assistant coach Yiannis Tsalatsidis and goalkeeper coach Trevor Stiles.

The club also announced that assistant coach Chris Merriman has departed Pacific FC.

Pacific FC Coaching Staff

Head Coach: Terry Dunfield Assistant Coach: Yannis Tsalatsidis Assistant Coach: Jesse Acteson Goalkeeper Coach: Trevor Stiles

Jesse Acteson Quick Facts:

Place of birth: Montreal, Quebec Birthdate: February 13, 1999

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Canadian Premier League Stories from July 16, 2026

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