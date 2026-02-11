Cavalry FC Sign Defender Curtis Ofori to Multi-Year Deal

Published on February 11, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Calgary, AB - Cavalry FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) today announced the signing of defender Curtis Ofori through 2027 with an option for 2028.

Ofori, 20, arrives at Cavalry after being signed by MLS side Red Bull New York to a homegrown contract in 2022. He made his first team debut in a friendly against FC Barcelona, and developed within the club's academy until 2025, making 82 appearances for Red Bull New York II and winning the 2025 MLS Next Pro Cup.

"Curtis is a dynamic, powerful fullback who thrives in 1v1 duels and contributes brilliantly going forward." said Tommy Wheeldon Jr., Head Coach & General Manager, Cavalry FC. "He possesses all the tools you look for in the modern game and we believe there's even more growth ahead of him."

Born in New York, Ofori is of Ghanaian descent and represents Ghana at the international level. In March 2025, he was named to the U-20 national team roster as part of preparations for the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations.

"It means a lot to join a club with such great history and legacy," said Ofori. "I'm very excited to play in front of the loyal and prideful fans that Cavalry has, and to help play a part in continuing the winning ways of the club."

Cavalry FC kicks off the 2026 CPL Regular Season away to Pacific FC on Sunday, April 5 at 4 p.m. MT. The Cavs will host its 2026 home opener on ATCO Field at Spruce Meadows on Sunday, April 12 at 2 p.m. MT. For more information and tickets, visit cavalryfc.ca/tickets.







