Inter Toronto Football Club Announces the Signing of Mexican Defender Carlos Guzmán

Toronto, ON - Inter Toronto Football Club of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) today announced the signing of Mexican right back Carlos Guzmán to a contract guaranteed through the 2026 season, with a club option for 2027.

Guzmán, 31, joins Inter Toronto as an experienced defender with a professional career spanning more than a decade and over 400 professional appearances since his debut in 2011. His journey level began after being part of Mexico's U-17 national team that captured the 2011 FIFA U-17 World Cup on home soil, a milestone that marked the start of a long and consistent career at the highest levels of the game.

A product of Mexican football, he accumulated more than 200 matches in Liga MX, representing several historic clubs and competing in league, cup and international competitions. His time in Mexico included stints with Monarcas Morelia, Club León, Tijuana, Necaxa and Puebla, where he established himself as a reliable and intelligent fullback known for his defensive discipline and ability to contribute in possession.

In 2023, Guzmán moved to the United States to join the USL Championship, spending three seasons between San Diego Loyal and Monterey Bay FC. Last season, he was a consistent presence for Monterey Bay, recording more than 2,000 minutes across 25 league appearances, demonstrating durability, leadership and strong tactical understanding in a demanding competition.

"Carlos is a player with significant experience and a strong professional background," said Mauro Eustáquio, Head Coach, Inter Toronto Football Club. "He has competed at a high level for many years and brings qualities that align with how we want to play. The consistency of his performances year after year in the North American environment are of a very high level. He will bring maturity and personality to our group as we continue building a competitive and balanced squad."

Guzmán's addition strengthens Inter Toronto's defensive structure ahead of the 2026 CPL season, adding a veteran presence to a back line that blends experience with emerging talent. His background across LigaMX and the USL supports the club's ambition to assemble a roster capable of competing with intensity and professionalism throughout the campaign.

The signing of Guzmán reflects Inter Toronto's commitment to building a squad anchored by experienced professionals who embody the club's values of diversity, bravery and community-driven ambition.







