Cavalry FC Announces Departures of Three Players

Published on February 3, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Calgary, Alta. - Cavalry FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) today announced the departures of defender Fraser Aird, defender Callum Montgomery and forward Nicolas Wähling.

Aird joined the club in 2022 and made 104 appearances across all competitions. During his time with the club, he won the 2023 CPL Shield and 2024 North Star Cup.

Montgomery joined the club in 2023 and made 68 appearances across all competitions. During his time with the club, he won the 2023 CPL Shield and 2024 North Star Cup. He departs Cavalry following a transfer to Detroit City FC in the USL Championship. Financial details were undisclosed.

Wähling joined the club in 2024 and made 43 appearances across all competitions. During his time with the Cavs, he won the 2024 North Star Cup.

Cavalry FC thanks Fraser, Callum and Nicolas for their contributions to the club, and wishes them the best for the future.







