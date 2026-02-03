Vancouver FC Signs Nicolas Nadeau on CPL-U Sports Contract

Published on February 3, 2026

Langley, B.C. - Vancouver FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) today announced the signing of defender Nicolas Nadeau on a CPL-U SPORTS contract, as well as the addition of goalkeeper Jakob Frank, defender Tyler Marsden and forward Lucas Friend on Short-Term Replacement Contracts.

Nadeau, 18, earns his first CPL-U SPORTS contract with Vancouver FC through 2026 after joining the squad during pre-season. The native of Winnipeg, M.B. was selected tenth overall in the 2026 CPL-U SPORTS Draft out of the University of British Columbia, and will be available for the club's Concacaf Champions Cup campaign against defending champions Cruz Azul, in addition to the upcoming CPL Regular Season.

With the signings of Matheus de Souza, Henri Godbout and Nicolas Nadeau, Vancouver FC has reached its limit of CPL-U SPORTS contracts for the 2026 season.

A product of the club's U-19 academy, Jakob Frank re-joins Vancouver FC after serving as backup to team captain Callum Irving during the 2025 CPL Regular Season and the 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship Semi-Finals and Final. Frank has signed a Short-Term Replacement Contract through February 13, 2026.

Vancouver FC has also confirmed the signings of U-19 academy products Tyler Marsden and Lucas Friend. Marsden, 18, and Friend, 16, earned Short-Term Replacement Contracts for Round One of the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup through February 13, 2026, after progressing through the club's academy system.

Current Vancouver FC Roster Overview as of February 3, 2026:

Goalkeepers: Callum Irving, Felipe Jaramillo, Jakob Frank, Matheus de Souza

Defenders: David Norman Jr., Kian Proctor, Matteo Campagna, Morey Doner, Nicolas Nadeau, Paris Gee, Tom Field, Tyler Crawford, Tyler Marsden

Midfielders: Abdoulaye Ouattara, Damiano Pecile, Emrick Fotsing, Luis Toomey, Marcello Polisi, Michel da Silva, Nicolás Mezquida, Thomas Powell, Vasco Fry

Forwards: Henri Godbout, Kevin Podgorni, Lucas Friend, Mohamed Amissi, Terran Campbell, Thierno Bah







