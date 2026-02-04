Vancouver FC Confirms 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Roster Ahead of Cruz Azul Clash

Published on February 3, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Vancouver FC News Release







Langley, B.C. - Vancouver FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) today confirmed its initial roster ahead of Round One of the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup.

Vancouver FC will face Liga MX side Cruz Azul in the opening round of the region's premier club competition, which features the top sides from North and Central America and the Caribbean. Vancouver will host the Mexican club in the first leg of the round at Willoughby Stadium, in Langley, B.C. on Wednesday, Feb. 4 at 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET.

Vancouver FC's initial 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup roster is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Callum Irving, Felipe Jaramillo, Jakob Frank, Matheus de Souza

Defenders: David Norman Jr.,Kian Proctor, Matteo Campagna, Morey Doner, Nicolas Nadeau Paris Gee, Tom Field, Tyler Crawford, Tyler Marsden

Midfielders: Abdoulaye Ouattara, Damiano Pecile, Emrick Fotsing, Luis Toomey, Marcello Polisi, Nicolás Mezquida, Thomas Powell

Forwards: Henri Godbout, Kevin Podgorni, Lucas Friend, Mohamed Amissi, Terran Campbell, Thierno Bah







