Cavalry FC to Face Pacific FC in 2026 TELUS Canadian Championship Preliminary Round

Published on January 17, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Calgary, AB - Cavalry FC will travel to Starlight Stadium to face fellow Canadian Premier League (CPL) side Pacific FC in the Preliminary Round of the 2026 TELUS Canadian Championship.

Canada Soccer confirmed the draw results for the preliminary round of the annual "Battle of the North" on Saturday, after the draw for the prestigious 2026 TELUS Canadian Championship took place during the Men's National Team Friendly against Guatemala.

Cavalry has competed annually in the TELUS Canadian Championship - which sees the top men's professional clubs from the Canadian Premier League (CPL) and Major League Soccer (MLS) as well as the champions of Ligue1 Québec, League1 Ontario, League1 Alberta and League1 BC compete to be named Canadian Champions, lift the Voyageurs Cup and earn a berth in the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup. The Cavs made their deepest run in the competition in 2019, when the squad reached the semi-final round.

The seven preliminary round winners will advance to the TELUS Canadian Championship quarterfinal stage where they will be joined by last year's champions, Vancouver Whitecaps FC, who received a bye through the preliminary round. The quarterfinals will be played as a two-match home and away series in July.

The winner of the single-leg preliminary round matchup between Cavalry and Pacific will progress to take on Vancouver Whitecaps FC in the quarterfinal.

