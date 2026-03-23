Cavalry FC Sign Defender Adam Pearlman to 2026 Roster

Published on March 23, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Cavalry FC News Release







Calgary, Alta. - Cavalry FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) today announced the signing of defender Adam Pearlman on loan from Toronto FC.

Pearlman, 20, arrives at Cavalry from Toronto FC, where he joined the club's academy in 2016. He signed his first professional contract with Toronto FC II in 2022, and has made 72 appearances in MLS Next Pro. In 2024, Pearlman signed a homegrown contract with Toronto FC which sees him at the club through 2027, with an option for 2028. In 2025, he was loaned to CPL side Halifax Wanderers FC, where he made 28 appearances for the Wanderers across all competitions, and netted four goal involvements.

"Adam is a versatile defender that fits the way we want to play," said Tommy Wheeldon Jr., Head Coach & General Manager, Cavalry FC. "He is a defensive player that takes pride in his defending, whilst also having the ability to add some options into our attacking play. Having played against him a few times now, I love his competitive spirit too."

Born in Johannesburg, South Africa, Pearlman moved to Ontario at a young age. He represents Canada at the international level, having so far made five appearances for the nation's U-20 side.

"I'm very happy and excited to join Cavalry," said Pearlman. "The club has a lot of history and success, and I can't wait to help continue to do great things with everyone involved."

Cavalry FC kicks off the 2026 CPL Regular Season away to Pacific FC on Sunday, April 5 at 4 p.m. MT. The Cavs will host its 2026 home opener on ATCO Field at Spruce Meadows on Sunday, April 12 at 2 p.m. MT. For more information and tickets, visit cavalryfc.ca/tickets.







Canadian Premier League Stories from March 23, 2026

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