FC Supra to be in Quebec City from March 27th to 29th

Published on March 23, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

FC Supra du Quebec News Release







Montreal, Que. - March 23, 2026 - FC Supra du Québec will travel to Quebec City to face Ligue1 Québec side AS Royal Beauport on March 28 at 12:00 p.m. at Complexe sportif Marc- Simoneau, in what will serve as the club's final preseason test ahead of its Canadian Premier League (CPL) debut on April 11.

In collaboration with the Association régionale de soccer de Québec, FC Supra will host its official season launch gala at Stade TELUS-PEPS on March 27 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The event will gather soccer associations and partners from across the region. To celebrate the unity of Québec's soccer community, guests are encouraged to bring a jersey or scarf representing their club and take part in a group photo.

"This launch is about bringing the Québec soccer community together to officially mark the start of a new chapter," said Rocco Placentino, President and Co-Founder, FC Supra du Québec. "It reflects who we are as a club -- 'ÃÃâ¬ NOUS' -- a team that belongs to the community. It's also an opportunity to connect with our partners and supporters in Quebec City as we build toward the club's first season."

From a sporting perspective, the matchup against AS Royal Beauport provides a final opportunity to build cohesion and sharpen the group ahead of the club's historic CPL debut.

Symbolically, it also highlights the strength and continuity of Quebec's soccer ecosystem, bringing together the province's newest professional side and one of its established Ligue1 Québec clubs.

"We chose to close out the preseason in Quebec City because it's important that supporters here feel part of this club from day one," said Mateo Cabannetes, Sporting Director of FC Supra du Québec. "This weekend is about more than preparation -- it's about setting the tone for the season, building momentum, and strengthening our connections with communities across the province, because we are FC Supra du Québec."

This visit to the province's capital underscores FC Supra's commitment to representing all of Quebec in the CPL, while giving supporters in the region an early opportunity to connect with the team set to represent them on the national stage. At its core, the club is built on a project deeply rooted in Quebec's identity, with the ambition to represent, develop, and showcase local talent.

Quebec City will host its first Canadian Premier League match on June 6 at 7:00 p.m. at Stade TELUS-PEPS, where FC Supra will face Pacific FC in the club's first-ever CPL game in the city. Tickets for the game are available for purchase through this link: https://www.canpl.ca/fcsupra/tickets.

About FC Supra du Québec FC Supra du Québec is the newest club in the Canadian Premier League (CPL), Canada's top men's professional soccer league. The league's first Quebec-based side, FC Supra launched in September 2025 and is set to debut during the league's eighth season in 2026.

FC Supra proudly represents Quebec with the mission statement "From here for here," celebrating Quebec's rich soccer tradition while inspiring the next generation of talent. FC Supra is committed to strengthening community connections, nurturing local players, and elevating the game to the highest level on the national stage.







Canadian Premier League Stories from March 23, 2026

FC Supra to be in Quebec City from March 27th to 29th - FC Supra du Quebec

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