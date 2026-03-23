Vancouver FC Sign Former English Premier League Forward Lys Mousset
Published on March 23, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Vancouver FC News Release
Langley, B.C. - Vancouver FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) today announced the signing of international attacker Lys Mousset to a contract guaranteed through 2026 with a club option for 2027.
Mousset, 30, arrives in Vancouver after most recently representing League of Ireland side Bohemians FC, where he made nine appearances and scored once. A proven English Premier League attacker with 99 appearances and 9 goals for Sheffield United and AFC Bournemouth, Lys earned praise for his clinical finishing power and physical presence that challenges opposing defenses. Throughout his career, Mousset has competed in three of Europe's top five leagues.
A former France U20 and U21 international, Mousset brings invaluable top-level experience for Vancouver FC. His professional journey has seen him represent clubs across Europe, including spells in Germany's Bundesliga with VfL Bochum, Italy's Serie A with Salernitana 1919 and France's Ligue 2.
On the international stage, Mousset earned 14 appearances with France's youth national teams, scoring four goals and assisting twice while playing a key role in qualification campaigns for the UEFA European Youth Championship.
Across his professional career, Mousset has made 243 appearances, recording 44 goals and 11 assists.
Quick Facts About Mousset
Name: Lys Émilien Mousset
Pronunciation: LEESS moo-SEH
Birthdate: February 8, 1996 (30)
Nationality: French
Last Club: Bohemians FC
Current Vancouver FC Roster Overview as of Mar. 23, 2026:
Goalkeepers: Callum Irving, Felipe Jaramillo, Matheus de Souza
Defenders: Isak Ssewankambo, Kian Proctor, Matteo Campagna, Morey Doner, Nicolas Nadeau, Paris Gee, Tom Field, Tyler Crawford
Midfielders: Abdoulaye Ouattara, Damiano Pecile, Emrick Fotsing, Luis Toomey, Marcello Polisi, Nicolás Mezquida, Thomas Powell
Forwards: Henri Godbout, Kevin Podgorni, Lys Mousset, Marsel Bibishkov, Mohamed Amissi, Terran Campbell, Thierno Bah
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