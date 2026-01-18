Forge FC to Host Halifax Wanderers FC In Preliminary Round of 2026 TELUS Canadian Championship

HAMILTON, Ont. - Forge FC will host fellow Canadian Premier League side Halifax Wanderers FC in the Preliminary Round of the 2026 TELUS Canadian Championship, following the official draw conducted during the Men's National Team Friendly against Guatemala.

Forge enters the 2026 TELUS Canadian Championship after reaching the semifinals of the 2025 competition. Across all competitions, Forge has faced Halifax 29 times, posting a record of 14 wins, 10 draws, 5 losses. The two sides met in the Preliminary Round of the 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship, where Forge advanced with a 3-1 victory.

The Preliminary Round will be contested as a single-match knockout, with the match date, kickoff time and ticketing details to be announced at a later date.

For more information on the 2026 TELUS Canadian Championship, visit Forge's competition page.







