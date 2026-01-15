Cavalry FC Sign Reigning CPL Champion Defender Amer Didić to Multi-Year Deal

Published on January 15, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Calgary, AB - Cavalry FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) today announced the signing of defender Amer Didić through the 2027 season, with a club option for 2028.

Didić, 31, arrives at the club with significant CPL experience, having most recently played for 2025 CPL Champions Atlético Ottawa. He joined the league in its inaugural season in 2019 with his hometown side FC Edmonton, where he made 48 appearances across all competitions, netting three goals and adding four assists.

In 2022, Didić joined Pacific FC, making 63 appearances for the Tridents while recording eight goals and two assists. He signed with Atlético Ottawa ahead of the 2024 season, where he made 37 appearances and scored four goals en route to a CPL title.

"Didic has been one of the league's top centre backs since its inception," said Tommy Wheeldon Jr., Head Coach & General Manager, Cavalry FC. "He combines size and intelligence to protect the goal and is a constant threat on attacking set plays. In addition to his physical presence and leadership at the back, he brings an excellent range of passing that allows us to break down opposition defensive structures."

Born in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Didić later moved to Edmonton, where he developed as a player within FC Edmonton's academy system. He went on to play collegiate soccer at Baker University in Kansas, earning two NAIA All-American honours, NSCAA All-American recognition, and Heart of America Athletic Conference Most Valuable Player honours during his time with the Baker Wildcats.

Following his collegiate career, he signed with USL side Swope Park Rangers (now known as Sporting Kansas City II) in 2016, making 84 appearances over two seasons. He later signed with MLS side Sporting Kansas City, where he spent three seasons developing with the first team before joining the CPL.

"I'm thrilled to join Cavalry FC and to be coming in healthy and ready to compete," said Didić. "Alberta is a place I'm very familiar with, which makes this move feel natural. I'm excited about the future of the club and can't wait to get started."

