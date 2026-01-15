Vancouver FC Adds Nick Dasovic to Coaching Staff Ahead of 2026 Season

Published on January 15, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Vancouver FC News Release







Langley, B.C. - Vancouver FC today announced the appointment of Nick Dasovic as assistant coach for the 2026 season, joining recently appointed head coach Martin Nash.

Most recently, Dasovic coached youth teams at Vancouver Whitecaps FC and spent 2024 and 2025 as Assistant Coach for Detroit City FC in the USL Championship. He also holds a UEFA Pro License, one of the few Canadian coaches to do so.

A Canadian Soccer Hall of Fame inductee, Dasovic brings an accomplished career as both a player and a coach. A former Canadian Men's national team player, he earned 63 caps between 1992 and 2004. His coaching résumé includes leading Canada's U20 and U23 national team programs, as well as serving as interim head coach of Toronto FC in 2010.

"It's exciting to have Nick joining our staff," said Martin Nash, Head Coach, Vancouver FC. "He has a proven track record of helping players improve and succeed, and I know his guidance will be key as we work to shape a team that's prepared to compete at the highest level."

Quick Facts About Dasovic:

Name: Nick Robert Dasovic

Pronunciation: Nick Dah-SO-vitch

Birthdate: December 5, 1968

Birthplace: Vancouver, British Columbia

Nationality: Canadian

Last Role: Assistant Manager, Detroit City FC







Canadian Premier League Stories from January 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.