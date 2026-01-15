Pacific FC Signs Defender Joshua Belluz

Langford, B.C. - Pacific FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) today announced the club has signed centre back Joshua Belluz (BELL - OOZ) to a guaranteed contract through the 2027 season.

Belluz, 24, most recently played for Colorado Rapids II in MLS NEXT Pro, where he made 37 appearances across all competitions. He signed with the club in January 2024 and made his professional debut on March 21 in a U.S. Open Cup match, scoring his first professional goal in a 3-0 victory over Azteca FC. Four days later, he netted his first MLS NEXT Pro league goal against Tacoma Defiance.

The six-foot-five native of Toronto, Ont. was also loaned to Hartford Athletic of the USL Championship, making three appearances during the 2024 season.

"Josh is hungry, dynamic and ambitious in his football. He's got good athleticism, great size and aerial presence and he's composed on the ball and looks to play first and break lines," said James Merriman, Head Coach, Pacific FC. "Josh suits the way we want to play, forward defending, aggressive in the air and can play. We are very happy to have him in our team and expect him to impact immediately."

Belluz's football journey began with Vaughan Azzurri, where he spent time with the club's first team in League1 Ontario from 2017 to 2019 before returning for the 2023 season. During his 2023 campaign, he notably started in a TELUS Canadian Championship match against Major League Soccer's CF Montréal.

Belluz went on to enjoy an extensive collegiate career, beginning at Villanova University in 2019 before transferring to Syracuse University as a graduate student. In his loan season with the Orange, he scored his first goal on August 28 against Binghamton and led the team in minutes played logging 1,811 across the campaign.

Birthdate: April 4, 2001

Hometown: Toronto, Ont.

Height: 6 feet, 5 inches

Pronunciation: Joshua BELL - OOZ

Current 2026 Pacific FC Roster as of January 15:

Goalkeepers: Sean Melvin, Eleias Himaras

Defenders: Juan Quintana, Kadin Chung, Christian Greco-Taylor, Diego Konincks, Joshua Belluz

Midfielders: Sean Young, Aidan Daniels, Matteo Schiavoni, Sami Keshavarz, Matthew Baldisimo, Roshawn Juhmi, Lukas Browning

Forwards: Marco Bustos, Josh Heard, Ronan Kratt, Alejandro Díaz, Yann Toualy

