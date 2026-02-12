Pacific FC Sign Striker Bul Juach

Published on February 12, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Langford, B.C. - Pacific FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) today announced the signing of striker Bul Juach (pronounced BULL - joo-ACH) to a guaranteed contract through 2026, with a 2027 club option.

Juach, 25, joins Pacific FC after an exceptional 2025 campaign in Australia's National Premier Leagues (NPL), where he scored 29 goals in 40 appearances for his club. The prolific striker has tallied 31 goals and three assists across 51 career NPL matches, establishing himself as one of the league's most consistent finishers.

"Bul established himself as one of Australia's most clinical strikers during the 2025 season," said James Merriman, Head Coach, Pacific FC. "He's incredibly humble, strong character something we highly value when looking to bring players in."

Born in South Sudan, Juach emigrated to Canberra, Australia at age 12 during the South Sudanese Civil War. He developed his game entirely in the Australian football system, spending his career in the NPL with the exception of a brief stint in Bulgaria's second division in 2023. His journey from refugee to professional footballer exemplifies resilience and determination.

Nicknamed 'The Raging Bull' in Australia, Juach adds to Pacific's attack that includes forwards Marco Bustos, Josh Heard, Alejandro Díaz, Yann Toualy and Ronan Kratt who is returning from injury.

"Bul has ambition and has shown over the last two seasons consistency and development in goal contributions - this is an area we want to improve as a team and believe he can make immediate impact," said Merriman.

Pacific FC will open their 2026 CPL season on April 5 at Starlight Stadium in Langford, B.C.

Bul Juach

Birthdate: Dec. 1, 2000

Hometown: Bor Town, South Sudan

Height: 6 feet, 2 inches

Pronunciation: BULL - joo-ACH

Current 2026 Pacific FC Roster as of Feb. 12:

Goalkeepers: Sean Melvin, Eleias Himaras

Defenders: Juan Quintana, Kadin Chung, Christian Greco-Taylor, Diego Konincks, Joshua Belluz

Midfielders: Aidan Daniels, Matteo Schiavoni, Sami Keshavarz, Matthew Baldisimo, Roshawn Juhmi, Lukas Browning, Mattias Vales

Forwards: Marco Bustos, Josh Heard, Ronan Kratt, Alejandro Díaz, Yann Toualy, Bul Juach

