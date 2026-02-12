Preview: Atlético Ottawa v Nashville SC

Published on February 12, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa News Release







This is Atlético Ottawa's first appearance in the continental competition, the Concacaf Champions Cup, after qualifying as the Canadian Premier League Champions in 2025.

Nashville SC, of Major League Soccer (MLS), qualified by winning the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

Atlético's home leg is being played at Hamilton Stadium, Hamilton, ON, due to the ongoing Lansdowne 2.0 construction taking place at TD Place, Ottawa, ON.

The return leg will take place in Nashville, USA, on Tuesday, February 24 (KO 8pm ET).

Canadian Premier League side Forge FC, who qualified as 2025 Regular Season Champions, have been eliminated by Liga MX side Tigres UNAL (4-1 on aggregate).

Vanoucver FC, who qualified as runners-up in the Telus Canadian Championship, travel to defending Champions Cup winners Cruz Azul in their return leg tonight (Cruz Azul lead 3-0 on aggregate).

Record head-to-head (all-time): 0W-0D-0L; 0 goals scored, 0 goals conceded.







