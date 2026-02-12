Atlético Signs Former Canada U-20 International Kamron Habibullah

Published on February 12, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa News Release









Forward Kamron Habibullah with Whitecaps II of MLS NEXT Pro

(Atletico Ottawa) Forward Kamron Habibullah with Whitecaps II of MLS NEXT Pro(Atletico Ottawa)

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa has today confirmed the signing of Canadian/Uzbekistani forward Kamron Habibullah to a contract guaranteed through 2027 ahead of the 2026 Canadian Premier League (CPL) season with a club option for 2028.

Habibullah, 22, returns to the CPL after previously featuring for Pacific FC in the 2022 season, making 16 appearances and recording two assists. A product of the Vancouver Whitecaps Academy, Habibullah made 44 appearances in MLS NextPro for the Whitecaps and Sporting KC II, recording15 goals and 8 assists. The former Canada under-20 international arrives after a stint with Sweden's second division side Sandvikens IF.

"Kamron brings a ton of talent and a creative presence to our midfield," said Atleti general manager JD Ulanowski. "He is a player who possesses a specific attacking profile and, most importantly, can contribute right away to the team. We're looking forward to seeing Kam show his ability this season."

"I'm pretty familiar with the CPL and how it works over here. I'm really excited to continue my professional journey with Ottawa and take on another chapter in my career, " said Habibullah. "Ottawa, of course, were the champions last year, and it's great to join a side that wants to win again. I felt like it was a good fit for me to come here. I like to take risks, and I like to play with the ball. I like to have fun, and I just want to win."

Habibullah joins Atleti ahead of their Concacaf Champions Cup home match against Nashville SC on February 17th.

Atlético Ottawa Roster as of February 12, 2026:

Goalkeepers: Tristan Crampton (CAN), Garissone Innocent (HTI), Roberto Paguaga-Frankovich (CAN)

Defenders: Loïc Cloutier (CAN), Joaquim Coulanges (CAN), Sergei Kozlovskiy (CAN), Noah Abatneh (CAN), Tyr Duhaney-Walker (CAN), Roni Mbomio (ESP)

Midfielders: Gabriel Antinoro (CAN), Jean-Aniel Assi (CAN), Juan 'Coque' Castro (MEX), Marko Stojadinovic (CAN), Manuel Aparicio (CAN), Tim Arnaud (CAN), Daniel Aguilar (MEX)

Forwards: Ralph Khoury (CAN), Richie Ennin (CAN), Ballou Tabla (CAN), Jonantán Villal (MEX), Emiliano Garcia (MEX), Kamron Habibullah (CAN)

Additionally, Atlético Ottawa have picked Carleton University's Joseph Daher and Brock University's Gabriel Tardiff in the 2026 CPL-U SPORTS Draft, presented by Degree. Both players will join Atlético's pre-season, looking to earn a U SPORTS contract for the 2026 CPL season.

Season Seat Memberships for the 2026 Canadian Premier League season at TD Place are on sale now.

Images from this story







Canadian Premier League Stories from February 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.