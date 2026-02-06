Atlético Signs Mexican Midfielder Daniel Aguilar

Published on February 6, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa News Release







OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa has today confirmed the signing of Mexican midfielder Daniel Aguilar to a guaranteed one-year contract ahead of the 2026 Canadian Premier League season, with an option to extend through 2027.

Aguilar, 27, arrives as a free agent having last played for Caracas FC of Liga FUTVE, Venezuela's first tier, in 2025. Aguilar had made 34 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring four goals and providing two assists playing as a central-midfielder and left-back.

"We think Daniel will be a really valuable addition to the squad" said Atleti general manager J.D. Ulanowski. "He is someone that brings experience playing at the highest level of Mexican football and can provide leadership for the young players on our roster. He is a versatile player and we know that he will be able to slot into our system seamlessly and provide us valuable minutes throughout the season."

"I'm very happy and grateful to be joining Atlético Ottawa and starting this new chapter in my career," said Aguilar. "This club has an ambitious project built on hard work, respect, and strong values. I come ready to give my best, continually improve, and help the team grow and achieve its goals. I'm really looking forward to getting to know the culture, meeting the fans, and becoming part of this great club and this great city as we begin this journey together."

A product of his hometown club Atlas Guadalajara, he spent the majority of his senior career with Mexican first-tier side Puebla FC, joining in 2020 and making 59 senior appearances before his move to Caracas FC in 2024.

Atlético Ottawa Roster as of February 6, 2026:

Goalkeepers: Tristan Crampton (CAN), Garissone Innocent (HTI), Roberto Paguaga-Frankovich (CAN)

Defenders: Loïc Cloutier (CAN), Joaquim Coulanges (CAN), Sergei Kozlovskiy (CAN), Noah Abatneh (CAN), Tyr Duhaney-Walker (CAN), Roni Mbomio (EQG)

Midfielders: Gabriel Antinoro (CAN), Jean-Aniel Assi (CAN), Juan 'Coque' Castro (MEX), Marko Stojadinovic (CAN), Manuel Aparicio (CAN), Tim Arnaud (CAN), Daniel Aguilar (MEX)

Forwards: Ralph Khoury (CAN), Richie Ennin (CAN), Ballou Tabla (CAN), Emiliano García (MEX), Jonantán Villal (MEX)

Additionally, Atlético Ottawa have picked Carleton University's Joseph Daher and Brock University's Gabriel Tardiff in the 2026 CPL-U SPORTS Draft, presented by Degree. Both players will join Atlético's pre-season, looking to earn a U SPORTS contract for the 2026 CPL season.

