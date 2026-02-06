Firefly Solar Becomes Official Solar Partner of Cavalry FC

Published on February 6, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Calgary, AB - Cavalry FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) today announced a new local partnership with Firefly Solar Inc., a leading solar company as the official Solar Partner of Cavalry FC.

The partnership connects the Calgary-based company to the Cavalry community and will be represented on the right sleeve of Cavalry's kits for the 2026 season.

"We're proud to welcome Firefly Solar as a partner and as our first ever sleeve sponsor," said Mason Trafford, Commercial Director, Cavalry FC. "Firefly shares our belief in building for the future; thoughtfully, responsibly, and with our community at the centre. This partnership is a great asset for both organizations and reflects where the club is headed."

Firefly will activate with Cavalry through matchday experience, with fan-focused initiatives throughout the season. The company will also be the presenting partner of Cavalry's Spring Camp, taking place from March 23-26.

"Partnering with Cavalry FC is about building something that lasts," said Chris Anderson, Co-Founder, Firefly Solar. "For the club, the community, and the city we're proud to call home."







