Forge FC Announce Multi-Year Partnership with Greenworks Tools Canada Inc.

Published on February 6, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Hamilton, ON - Forge FC announced today a new three-year partnership with Greenworks Tools Canada Inc., a leader in battery-powered outdoor power equipment, naming the brand the club's Official Outdoor Power Equipment Partner through the 2028 season.

As part of the agreement, Greenworks will reward the Canadian Premier League's hardest-working fans with opportunities to win Greenworks products and access exclusive behind-the-scenes experiences through customized promotions. Greenworks will also serve as the presenting partner of one Forge FC matchday per season, integrating the brand into the matchday environment through in-stadium activations and fan experiences.

"We're proud to welcome Greenworks as a partner of Forge FC," said Nicole Demers, Vice President of Business Operations, Forge FC. "Greenworks tools play a key role in keeping the stadium match-ready, and through this partnership, we're excited to bring fans closer to the action with engaging experiences on and off the pitch throughout the season."

The partnership expands Greenworks' presence within Hamilton Sports Group and introduces the brand to Forge FC's growing supporter base through meaningful, fan-facing activations.

"We're thrilled to announce our partnership with Forge FC," said Amy Kee, Sr. Director of Marketing, Greenworks. "After the success we've seen through our partnership with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, we're excited to bring that same energy, creativity, and fan-first approach to Forge FC. This partnership opens the door to new initiatives and engaging experiences, and we can't wait to connect with fans in meaningful ways throughout the season."

For more than 20 years, Greenworks has been at the forefront of battery-powered outdoor power equipment, building a reputation around innovation and sustainable technology. The brand is widely recognized for its cordless solutions, with equipment used across residential, commercial and professional environments. Through this partnership with Forge FC, Greenworks will also support sustainability initiatives within the stadium, helping reduce the environmental footprint of matchday operations while demonstrating the practical benefits of its battery-powered technology to fans and the broader community.

