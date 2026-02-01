Forge FC Sign DR Congo National Team Goalkeeper Dimitry Bertaud

Published on February 1, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Forge FC News Release







HAMILTON, Ont. - Forge FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) today announced the signing of DR Congo men's national team goalkeeper Dimitry Bertaud to a multi-year contract.

Bertaud, 27, joins Forge FC after spending his entire professional career with Montpellier HSC in France's top division. Born in Montpellier, France, he progressed through the club's academy before making 49 Ligue 1 appearances with the first team between 2017 and 2025, recording 14 clean sheets and logging over 4,000 minutes in France's top division.

Internationally, Bertaud is a current member of the DR Congo men's national team, earning his first senior call-up in 2023. In his 15 appearances for the national team, he has played in World Cup qualifiers, Africa Cup of Nations matches, and international friendlies, including an impressive 11-game clean sheet streak. He previously represented France at multiple youth levels, earning 20 caps from U16 through U23 competition.

"Dimitry brings top-level experience and consistency to our goalkeeping group," said Bobby Smyrniotis, Head Coach & Sporting Director, Forge FC. "He's competed in Ligue 1 and at the international level, and that experience raises the standard within our squad."

Quick Facts About Dimitry:

Name: Dimitry Bertaud

Pronunciation: Dee-mee-tree Bare-toe

Position: Goalkeeper

Birthdate: June 6, 1998

Birthplace: Montpellier, France

Nationality: DR Congolese, French

Last Club: Montpellier

Current 2026 Forge FC Roster as of February 1:

Goalkeepers: Dino Bontis, Dimitry Bertaud

Defenders: Rezart Rama, Daniel Nimick, Ben Paton, Marko Jevremović, Daniel Krutzen, Antoine Batisse

Midfielders: Keito Lipovschek, Kyle Bekker, Khadim Kane, Zayne Bruno, Noah Jensen

Forwards: Tristan Borges, Hoce Massunda, Brian Wright, Mo Babouli, Nana Ampomah, Ismael Oketokoun, Kevaughn Tavernier







Canadian Premier League Stories from February 1, 2026

Forge FC Sign DR Congo National Team Goalkeeper Dimitry Bertaud - Forge FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.