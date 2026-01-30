Forge FC Welcomes Back Canadian Forward Kevaughn Tavernier

Published on January 30, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

HAMILTON, Ont. - Forge FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) announced today the signing of Canadian forward Kevaughn "KJ" Tavernier to a multi-year contract.

Tavernier, 19, returns to Forge FC after previously spending the 2023 and 2024 seasons with the club on a Development Contract. He made nine appearances in all competitions, including two in the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup, where he scored his first professional goal against Liga MX side Chivas.

The Brampton, Ont. native began his club career with Sigma FC in the Ontario Premier League (formerly League1 Ontario) in 2023 and spent the majority of the 2024 season with the club, recording 15 goals in 15 matches. His standout campaign earned him League1 Ontario Young Player of the Season honours and a selection to the league's Second Team All-Star.

On the international stage, Tavernier has represented Canada at multiple youth levels, recording two appearances and two goals with Canada's U20 team in 2024, as well as six appearances with the Canada U17 team in 2023.

"KJ understands our expectations and what's required at this level," said Bobby Smyrniotis, Head Coach and Sporting Director, Forge FC. "He gives us another option in the final third and adds pace and energy to our attacking group."

The club has also signed two players to Short-Term Replacement Contracts: Canadian midfielder and League1 Ontario MVP Anthony Armatario (York University) and German goalkeeper Sjard Strauss (Mount Royal University). In addition, the club and midfielder Christos Liatifis have mutually agreed to terminate his contract, effective immediately.

Quick Facts About Kevaughn:

Name: Kevaughn "KJ" Tavernier

Pronunciation: kuh-VAWN tah-ver-nee-AY

Position: Forward

Birthdate: February 24, 2006

Birthplace: Brampton, Ontario

Nationality: Canadian, Jamaican

Last Club: Sigma FC Academy

Current 2026 Forge FC Roster as of January 30:

Goalkeepers: Dino Bontis

Defenders: Rezart Rama, Daniel Nimick, Ben Paton, Marko Jevremović, Daniel Krutzen

Midfielders: Keito Lipovschek, Kyle Bekker, Khadim Kane, Zayne Bruno, Noah Jensen

Forwards: Tristan Borges, Hoce Massunda, Brian Wright, Mo Babouli, Nana Ampomah, Ismael Oketokoun, Kevaughn Tavernier







