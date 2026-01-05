Forge FC Announces Roster Updates Ahead of 2026 Pre-Season

Published on January 5, 2026

Forge FC News Release







HAMILTON, ONT. - Forge FC announced Monday the updated contract status of its 2025 roster as the club continues its preparation for its 2026 campaign. Heading into the 2026 season, the club has retained 14 players from the Canadian Premier League (CPL) Shield winning side in 2025 and have added returnee Daniel Krutzen to the roster.

The club has exercised the 2026 options on contracts for: midfielders Noah Jensen and Khadim Kane, goalkeeper Dino Bontis, and defender Marko Jevremović.

Forge has also signed one player from its 2025 roster to a new agreement: Nana Ampomah

The club remains in negotiations with numerous players from the 2025 roster.

Current 2026 Forge FC Roster as of January 5:

Goalkeepers: Dino Bontis

Defenders: Rezart Rama, Daniel Nimick, Ben Paton, Marko Jevremović

Midfielders: Keito Lipovschek, Kyle Bekker, Khadim Kane, Zayne Bruno, Noah Jensen, Christos Liatifis, Alessandro Hojabrpour

Forwards: Tristan Borges, Hoce Massunda, Brian Wright, Mo Babouli, Maxime Filion, Amadou Kone, Daniel Krutzen, Nana Ampomah







