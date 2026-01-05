Inter Toronto FC Announces Oswaldo Leon Contract Re-Signing

Published on January 5, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Inter Toronto FC News Release









Inter Toronto Football Club defender Oswaldo Leon

(Inter Toronto FC) Inter Toronto Football Club defender Oswaldo Leon(Inter Toronto FC)

Toronto, ON - Inter Toronto Football Club today announced that defender Oswaldo Leon has signed a new contract with the club, guaranteed through the 2027 Canadian Premier League (CPL) season, with a club option for 2028.

Leon has been a key figure in Inter Toronto's back line since joining the club, bringing experience, leadership and consistency to the defensive unit. His new agreement reflects the club's confidence in his role within the squad and its commitment to maintaining a strong core as preparations continue for the 2026 season and beyond.

During the 2025 campaign, the Mexican centre-back provided stability at the back and was regularly relied upon in high-pressure moments. His ability to read the game, organize the defensive line and contribute on both sides of the ball made him an important presence throughout the season.

"Oswaldo has been an important player for us and a leader within the group," said Mauro Eustáquio, Head Coach, Inter Toronto FC. "He brings hunger, determination and a strong understanding of what we want from our defensive structure. Having him committed for the next few years gives us continuity and helps set the standard for the group."

Leon joined the club in 2024 after building an extensive professional résumé in Mexico, including time in the youth system of Club América and multiple seasons across Liga de Expansión MX. Since arriving in Canada, he has continued to establish himself as a reliable and composed defender at the CPL level.

"I'm truly happy and excited to begin this new chapter with Inter Toronto. It means a lot to me to be part of this club, and I feel proud to belong to this team once again," said Oswaldo Leon. "Coming back is something very special and deeply personal for me, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to continue this journey."

His return on a multi-year agreement further strengthens Inter Toronto's roster as the club continues shaping a competitive squad built on identity, discipline and long-term planning. Leon's extension marks another step in the club's efforts to retain experienced contributors while supporting sustained growth across the organization.

Images from this story







Canadian Premier League Stories from January 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.