Inter Toronto Football Club Signs Peruvian Forward Sebastián Gonzáles

Published on February 9, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Toronto, ON - Inter Toronto Football Club of the Canadian Premier League today announced the signing of Peruvian forward Sebastián Gonzáles to a contract guaranteed through the 2026 season, with a club option for 2027.

Gonzáles, 26, arrives in Toronto with a strong professional résumé built across South America and Europe. The striker has recorded more than 150 professional appearances throughout his career, primarily competing in Peru's top two divisions, establishing himself as a consistent attacking presence at the highest domestic level.

A product of Peruvian football, Gonzáles spent the majority of his career in Peru, where he featured for clubs such as Alianza Lima, Comerciantes Unidos, Sport Boys, Ayacucho FC and Universidad San Martín. Across those stops, he accumulated more than 100 appearances in Peru's top-flight division, and was part of championship-winning squads on two occasions, capturing the Peruvian league title and the Torneo Clausura in 2021.

In addition to his domestic success, Gonzáles gained experience in international competitions, including appearances in the CONMEBOL Copa Sudamericana, further shaping his development in high-pressure tournament environments.

At the international level, Gonzáles has represented Peru in youth national team programs, earning caps with the U-20 and U-23 national teams. His exposure within Peru's national team pathway highlights his pedigree as a forward developed within competitive international structures.

Most recently, Gonzáles competed in Europe with KF Teuta, featuring in Albania's top flight during the 2025 season and adding valuable international experience to his profile. His career to date includes more than 40 goal contributions across professional competitions, reflecting his ability to influence matches both as a scorer and creator in attacking areas.

"Sebastián is a forward with a strong competitive background and a good understanding of the demands of professional football," said Mauro Eustáquio, Head Coach, Inter Toronto Football Club. "He has played a lot of games at a young age, won titles, and experienced different football cultures. We believe his movement, work rate and mentality will fit well with our group and with the way we want to play."

Gonzáles now joins Inter Toronto as the club continues to strengthen its attacking options ahead of the upcoming season, adding a forward with proven experience, international exposure and a hunger to compete within a new environment. Quick Facts about Sebastián Gonzáles

Name: Sebastián Gonzáles

Position: Forward

Birthdate: December 6, 1999

Birthplace: Lima, Peru

Nationality: Peruvian Pronunciation: seh-bahs-tee-AHN, gon-SAH-les







