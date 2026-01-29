STACKTV Named Front-Of-Kit Partner of Inter Toronto

Published on January 29, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Inter Toronto FC News Release







Toronto, ON - Inter Toronto today announced STACKTV, Corus Entertainment's premium streaming platform, as the club's front-of-kit partner, marking an important milestone as the club enters its first season under the Inter Toronto brand within the Canadian Premier League (CPL).

The partnership places one of Canada's leading streaming brands at the centre of Inter Toronto's on-field identity, reflecting a shared focus on storytelling and connecting with fans through culture and content. The STACKTV logo will feature prominently on the front of the club's matchday kits, which will be produced by hummel as the league's new Official Kit and Apparel Partner starting this year, marking the first kit to be worn under the Inter Toronto brand in the club's new colours and visual identity.

"Welcoming STACKTV as our front-of-kit partner is an exciting step for Inter Toronto," said Eduardo Pasquel, Chief Executive Officer, Inter Toronto. "As a club representing one of the most diverse and dynamic cities in the country, we're proud to partner with a brand that understands the power of storytelling and connection. T his partnership allows us to reach supporters in new ways and reinforces our commitment to building a club that lives beyond matchday."

STACKTV's presence on the front of Inter Toronto's kit represents a meaningful investment in the domestic professional game and supports the club's ambition to establish itself as a culturally relevant, community-connected club competing at the highest level in Canada.

The Inter Toronto kit partnership forms part of a broader collaboration between STACKTV and the Canadian Premier League, delivered by Canadian Soccer Business, which includes digital content integrations, fan engagement and contesting opportunities, and national visibility across Corus' media portfolio. Together, these initiatives are designed to connect supporters with the game throughout the season and extend soccer's presence beyond matchday.

Additional details on Inter Toronto's kit and related activations will be announced in the coming weeks.







