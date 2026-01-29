Canadian Soccer Business and STACKTV Partner to Bring Canadian Premier League Soccer Closer to Fans Nationwide

Toronto, ON - Canadian Soccer Business (CSB) today announced a new partnership with STACKTV, Corus Entertainment's premium streaming platform, welcoming the brand into the soccer ecosystem to support the continued growth and visibility of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) and the sport nationwide. The partnership will see STACKTV featured as the front of kit sponsor for Inter Toronto, a significant on-field presence, alongside digital content integrations across CPL and OneSoccer platforms. Fan engagement and contesting opportunities designed to connect with supporters will also be rolled out throughout the season.

The collaboration extends Canadian soccer beyond matchday through national visibility across Corus' owned media portfolio. This offering includes on-air ads on both Global TV and Corus radio stations across all key markets in Canada, and digital placements on STACKTV. The partnership aligns with CSB's long-term vision to grow soccer's audience in Canada by amplifying the sport's stories, increasing accessibility, and strengthening its place in the mainstream, helping ensure the game remains visible, relevant, and part of the cultural conversation year-round.

"Media and storytelling play a critical role in how sports grow, connect, and endure," said Michael Beckerman, Chief Operating Officer, Canadian Soccer Business. "This partnership with STACKTV reflects our responsibility to bring Canadian soccer into the national conversation through extensive on-air and digital promotion. By expanding our reach across both digital and linear platforms, we're helping elevate our clubs, players, and competitions and build deeper, lasting connections across the country."

"We're thrilled to partner with the Canadian Premier League on this collaboration bringing STACKTV into the heart of a deeply connected Canadian soccer community," said Jennifer Abrams, Senior Vice-President Content and Marketing at Corus Entertainment. "By connecting STACKTV with highly engaged fans through the front-of-kit sponsorship of Inter Toronto and league-wide media and digital programming, this partnership allows us to extend our reach, support the momentum of Canadian soccer, and align the brand with a national fan community. We're excited to see the STACKTV brand come to life on the field!"







