Inter Toronto Football Club Unveils Inaugural Kit

Published on February 5, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Toronto, ON - Inter Toronto Football Club from the Canadian Premier League (CPL) today unveiled the club's inaugural kit, a design rooted in the identity, diversity and shared sense of belonging that define both the city and the club.

Designed and manufactured by hummel, the inaugural kit represents a shared starting point for a new era of the club. Presented in white, the kit symbolizes unity, openness and possibility - a clean canvas where different cultures, stories and communities come together as one. Like the city itself, the primary kit reflects the idea that strength is built not from uniformity, but from connection.

At the centre of the jersey, six vertical lines run down the front, representing the six neighbourhoods of Toronto. Each line stands for a distinct community - united side by side - serving as a visual reminder that while paths may differ, everyone moves forward together as part of the same city and the same club.

STACKTV, the premium streaming platform owned by Corus Entertainment, joins Inter Toronto as front-of-kit partner. The partnership places a leading Canadian media brand at the centre of the club's on-field identity and delivers national exposure across Corus' broadcast, digital and audio platforms.

Remitly, a global financial services company operating in more than 170 countries, appears on the sleeve. Moneris, Canada's number one payment processor, also features on the kit.

The sleeves also feature the Canadian flag, a symbol of pride, inclusion and identity, alongside the new CPL crest, marking Inter Toronto's place within Canada's top men's professional soccer league and the national pathway.

On the back of the kit, three golden-yellow maple leaves appear as a defining detail, representing Inter Toronto's three core values: Diverse, Brave and Builders. The maple leaves serve as a constant reminder of how the club operates on and off the pitch, embracing the diversity of its community, competing with courage and integrity, and committing every day to building something meaningful and lasting for the city.

The inaugural kit marks the beginning of a new chapter for Inter Toronto Football Club, designed to be worn with pride by players and supporters alike as the club steps onto the pitch representing a city built on diversity, unity and ambition.

Like the city we call home, our strength lies in our differences. Every language, every culture and every neighborhood - 100% Toronto.

The Inaugural Kit is available now for purchase through the Inter Toronto Shop.







