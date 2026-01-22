Inter Toronto Football Club Announces Frank Sturing Contract Re-Signing

Published on January 22, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Toronto, ON - Inter Toronto Football Club of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) today announced the re-signing of defender Frank Sturing, who has signed a new contract with the club guaranteed through 2026.

Sturing was a key figure for Inter Toronto during the 2025 campaign, providing consistency, composure and leadership at the heart of the back line. The Canadian centre-back featured in 21 matches, logging 1,864 minutes and earned league recognition with five selections to the Team of the Week Fuelled by Gatorade, along with three Performance of the Match honours.

Known for his reliability in possession and defensive awareness, Sturing posted a 91 per cent passing accuracy while recording 23 interceptions and a 57 per cent tackle success rate. He also contributed offensively, scoring once during the campaign, further underlining his all-around impact.

"Frank was a very important player for us last season," said Mauro Eustáquio, Head Coach, Inter Toronto Football Club. "He brings calm, intelligence and consistency to our defensive structure. His ability to read the game, play out from the back and lead by example makes him a valuable presence for our group. We're happy to have him back as we continue building continuity and standards within the squad."

Sturing's return further strengthens the core of Inter Toronto's defensive unit heading into the 2026 season, reinforcing the club's commitment to maintaining stability while continuing to raise performance levels.

"It feels good to be back and continue what we started last year with Mauro as a head coach," said Frank Sturing. "The club is ambitious, and this aligns with who I am as a person so it's exciting to be part of this new project. We kept a good core from last year and added some good players who have experience. I think we have a strong group, and I'm excited to see what we can do this year."

By securing Sturing for another season, Inter Toronto continues to build a roster anchored by players who understand the club's identity and expectations, as preparations intensify for the upcoming CPL campaign.







