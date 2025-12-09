Inter Toronto Football Club Announces 2026 Roster Update

Published on December 9, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Toronto, ON - Inter Toronto Football Club has confirmed a series of roster decisions as preparations continue for the 2026 Canadian Premier League season.

Nine players finished the 2025 season on guaranteed contracts for 2026: Luca Accetola, Alexander Bergman, Gabriel Bitar, Jesse Costa, Shola Jimoh, Ivan Pavela, Luke Singh, Anthony Umanzor and Steffen Yeates.

The club previously announced the new signing of midfielder Ollie Bassett, to a contract guaranteed through 2027 with options for 2028 and 2028, as well as the return of midfielder Kembo Kibato on a guaranteed contract through 2028. Kibato was an important contributor throughout the 2025 campaign and remains part of the club's long-term plans.

Inter Toronto has also exercised its 2026 options on Julian Altobelli and Max Ferrari, ensuring both players return for the upcoming season. Their continuity further strengthens the core of the squad as the club builds toward next year.

The club has confirmed that options have been declined on Elijah Adekugbe, Cameron Da Silva, Riley Ferrazzo, Massimo Ferrin, Adonijah Reid and Shaan Hundal. Inter Toronto extends its appreciation to each player for their contributions during their time with the club.

In addition, Inter Toronto holds a 2026 option on Oswaldo Leon. The club is currently engaged in discussions regarding his future status and will share updates once the decision is finalized.

These roster movements mark the first steps in shaping Inter Toronto's squad for the 2026 season as the club continues its work toward a competitive and ambitious campaign.







