Moneris Becomes Official Commerce Solutions Partner of the Canadian Premier League

Published on December 9, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL) News Release







Toronto, ON - (Dec. 9, 2025) - Canadian Soccer Business (CSB) today announced a new national partnership with Moneris Solutions Corporation ('Moneris'), a leading Canadian commerce solutions provider, as Official Commerce Solutions Partner of the Canadian Premier League (CPL).

The partnership connects Moneris to the Canadian soccer community from coast to coast and supports the League's continued commitment to growing the game and strengthening its presence in communities across all eight CPL markets.

"We're thrilled to welcome Moneris into the CPL family," said Michael Beckerman, Chief Commercial Officer, Canadian Soccer Business. "Their commitment to Canadian communities aligns naturally with the CPL's identity, and this partnership opens the door to new ways of engaging supporters across the nation. From fresh integrations to expanded fan touchpoints, we're excited about the momentum this brings to the CPL and the opportunities it will create for our supporters moving forward."

Moneris will activate with the League through a series of high-visibility integrations and fan-focused initiatives that begin this month. To celebrate the launch, the CPL and Moneris will run a national fan giveaway that will award select supporters with CPL prize packs, including a club jersey of their choice and/or a gift card for tickets and merchandise.

The partnership kicked off on Friday, December 5, with Moneris serving as the presenting sponsor of OneSoccer's 2026 Live Draw Watchalong, one of the most anticipated moments of the CPL off-season. Moneris will also serve as the presenting partner of the annual CPL Fan Awards, reflecting its role at the heart of Canadian commerce by celebrating the passion and moments that bring communities together. Supporters will have the opportunity to vote on standout highlights from the 2025 season, including categories such as Goal of the Year and Save of the Year.

Beginning in 2026, the Moneris logo will proudly feature on the sleeve of every CPL club jersey, a powerful reflection of the shared commitment to driving the growth of Canadian soccer and commerce across all League markets. Moneris will also participate in the 2026 season's marquee event, the CPL Final, with an on-site presence and supporter engagement opportunities.

"Soccer's strong and growing popularity in Canada represents an incredible opportunity to unite communities and inspire progress," said Mia Huntington, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Moneris. "This partnership reflects our commitment not only to powering Canadian commerce, but also to supporting the sport and the communities and businesses that thrive around it. As the game continues to capture the nation's attention, we're proud to stand alongside the Canadian Premier League during this exciting chapter for Canada."







