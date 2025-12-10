Vancouver FC Draws Cruz Azul in Round One of 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup

Langley, B.C. - Vancouver FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) has been drawn against Liga MX club Cruz Azul following tonight's draw for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup.

The draw took place on Tuesday evening, live from Miami, FL. Vancouver FC was placed in pot two and will face Mexican side Cruz Azul in the first round of the tournament. Round one of the Concacaf Champions Cup will commence in February, with exact fixture dates to be determined.

Vancouver FC clinched its spot in the competition after finishing as Canadian Championship runners-up, with the Vancouver Whitecaps FC already qualifying through both Major League Soccer and the National Cup, marking the club's first-ever appearance in a continental tournament.

The fixtures will be played over two legs in a home-and-away series. The winner will be determined on aggregate and will advance to the Round of 16, where they will face the winner of the matchup between Mexican side CF Monterrey and Guatemalan side CSD Xelajú MC.

