Vancouver FC Draws Cruz Azul in Round One of 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup
Published on December 9, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Vancouver FC News Release
Langley, B.C. - Vancouver FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) has been drawn against Liga MX club Cruz Azul following tonight's draw for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup.
The draw took place on Tuesday evening, live from Miami, FL. Vancouver FC was placed in pot two and will face Mexican side Cruz Azul in the first round of the tournament. Round one of the Concacaf Champions Cup will commence in February, with exact fixture dates to be determined.
Vancouver FC clinched its spot in the competition after finishing as Canadian Championship runners-up, with the Vancouver Whitecaps FC already qualifying through both Major League Soccer and the National Cup, marking the club's first-ever appearance in a continental tournament.
The fixtures will be played over two legs in a home-and-away series. The winner will be determined on aggregate and will advance to the Round of 16, where they will face the winner of the matchup between Mexican side CF Monterrey and Guatemalan side CSD Xelajú MC.
For more information on the Concacaf Champions Cup, please visit https://www.concacaf.com/champions-cup/.
Canadian Premier League Stories from December 9, 2025
- Forge FC Draws Tigres UANL in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup - Forge FC
- Atlético to Face Nashville SC in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup - Atletico Ottawa
- Vancouver FC Draws Cruz Azul in Round One of 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup - Vancouver FC
- Moneris Becomes Official Commerce Solutions Partner of the Canadian Premier League - CPL
- Cavalry FC Announces Departure of Marco Carducci - Cavalry FC
- Inter Toronto Football Club Announces 2026 Roster Update - Inter Toronto FC
- 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Draw to Determine Atlético Ottawa's Round One Opponent - Atletico Ottawa
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Vancouver FC Stories
- Vancouver FC Draws Cruz Azul in Round One of 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup
- Vancouver FC Announces End of Season Roster Update
- Vancouver FC Welcomes Three Exciting Picks from 2026 CPL-U SPORTS Draft
- Five Players Nominated for Canadian Premier League's Best Canadian U-21 Player Award
- Match Day Information: VFC vs. CAV - Oct 18