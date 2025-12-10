Forge FC Draws Tigres UANL in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup

HAMILTON, ONT. - Forge FC will face Liga MX powerhouse Tigres UANL in Round One of the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup following Tuesday night's official draw.

Forge enters the competition as one of three Canadian Premier League (CPL) representatives after claiming the 2025 CPL Shield as Regular Season Winners. This marks the club's fourth appearance in the tournament, having previously qualified in 2022, 2024 and 2025.

Tigres UANL qualified for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup as the next best club in the 2024-25 Liga MX overall standings. The Monterrey-based side won the Concacaf Champions Cup in 2020 and finished as runners up in 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2019.

The 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup begins with Round One, featuring eleven home-and-away series kicking off in early February 2026. The Round of 16 will follow in March, the Quarterfinals in April, the Semifinals across April and May, and the Final on Saturday, May 30. Concacaf will confirm the full Round One schedule, including kickoff times and dates, at a later date.

Key Dates

Round One: Feb. 3-5 (Week 1), 10-12 (Week 2), 17-19 (Week 3) and 24-26 (Week 4)

Round of 16: Mar. 10-12 (First Legs) and 17-19 (Second Legs)

Quarterfinals: Apr. 7-9 (First Legs) and 14-16 (Second Legs)

Semifinals: Apr. 28-30 (First Legs) and May 5-7 (Second Legs)

Final: Saturday, May 30 (Single Leg)

Tickets will go on sale in the coming days after the date and time of the match are confirmed. Fans can join the waitlist for tickets here.

2026 Season Seat Members will have first access and will be able to purchase tickets for the Leg 1 matchup against Tigres UANL in February at preferred member rates.

For more information on Concacaf Champions Cup and Forge FC Memberships, visit canpl.ca/forgefc, contact a Forge FC ticket representative at 905-527-3674 or tickets@forgefootball.club.







