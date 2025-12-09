Cavalry FC Announces Departure of Marco Carducci

Published on December 9, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Cavalry FC News Release







Calgary, Alta. - Cavalry FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) today announced the departure of goalkeeper and captain Marco Carducci as his contract with the club comes to an end.

"I'm grateful for the seven seasons I had at Cavalry FC," said Carducci. "I reflect on being a young player joining the club in 2019 and the entire journey that brings me to where I am now. My time here has been very special, with so many incredible moments that I'm grateful for. I'm thankful to have captained the club and brought trophies home to Calgary, among other meaningful milestones in my career. It has been an incredible experience with a lot of growth, and I am forever grateful for the opportunity that being at this club presented to me.

"This is not an easy decision by any means, but I've reached a point in my life and career where I'm ready for a new chapter and a new challenge, and now is the right time for it. I'd like to thank so many people but a huge thank you to the fans and everyone at the club for the support you've given me. It's been an honour to have experienced everything alongside all of you."

Carducci joined the club as one of its first signings in Cavalry's inaugural CPL season in 2019. He made 193 appearances for the Cavs across all competitions and recorded 57 clean sheets, earning two CPL Golden Glove Awards. Carducci led the squad to a CPL Shield as Regular Season Winners in 2023, and a North Star Cup as CPL Champions in 2024.

"Marco has been an exceptional leader for this football club from the very first day he walked through the door," said Tommy Wheeldon Jr., Head Coach & General Manager, Cavalry FC. "We won't just miss his consistency and calm presence between the posts. We'll miss the incredible human being he is. We've shared unforgettable highs and some difficult lows, both on and off the pitch, and I'm deeply grateful to Marco for trusting me to coach him and for everything I've learned from him along the way.

"Saying goodbye is never easy, and today is no different, but this club will always be a home for him. Thank you for everything, Marco, you've left a lasting mark on all of us."

Cavalry FC thanks Marco for his contributions to the club over the past seven seasons, and wishes him the best for the future.







Canadian Premier League Stories from December 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.