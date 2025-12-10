Atlético to Face Nashville SC in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa will face Nashville SC of Major League Soccer (MLS), USA first tier, in Round One of the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup.

Atlético will compete in the Concacaf Champions Cup for the first time in club history, having qualified as Canadian Premier League Champions. This will be the first meeting between Atlético Ottawa and Nashville SC.

Opponents Nashville SC qualified for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup as the winners of the 2025 U.S. Open Cup after beating fellow MLS side Austin FC 2-1. This is Nashville SC's second appearance in the Concacaf Champions Cup having last qualified in 2024. Domestically, Nashville finished the 2026 MLS regular season 6th place in the Western Conference and were beaten by Inter Miami CF in the first round of the MLS Playoffs.

"I am extremely excited for the opportunity to test ourselves against a whole new level of opposition." said Atlético Ottawa head coach Diego Mejía. "We proved that we were the best team in the CPL this past season and have continued to raise the standard of soccer in Canada. I believe that this team can reach another level and we are hungry to prove ourselves against Nashville SC"

Round One of the competition will be held in February 2026. An update on where Atlético Ottawa will host its home leg will be shared in due course.

