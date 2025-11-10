Atlético Ottawa Are the 2025 Canadian Premier League Champions

Published on November 10, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa News Release









Atlético Ottawa pose with the Canadian Premier League Championship trophy

(Atletico Ottawa) Atlético Ottawa pose with the Canadian Premier League Championship trophy(Atletico Ottawa)

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa yesterday became Canadian Premier League Champions for the first time in club history.

Atlético battled a blizzard in front of 13,132 local fans to come from behind and defeat Cavalry FC 2-1 in the Canadian Premier League (CPL) Final at TD Place.

Two goals from star Mexican forward David Rodríguez - including an 'icicle kick' that has taken the global soccer community by storm - led Ottawa to the North Star Cup in one of the most unforgettable soccer matches in Canadian history.

Ottawa fell behind to a first-half Fraser Aird penalty, but Rodríguez (pictured above with the North Star Cup and the CPL Final MVP trophy) took matters into his own hands, drawing Atleti level with a stunning bicycle kick that beat Marco Carducci in Cavalry's goal via the crossbar.

The show-stopping effort was matched only by Rodríguez's overall performance. Despite having "never played in the snow," the 23-year-old Mexican looked born to play in trying conditions, earning himself the CPL Final MVP accolades.

"I came to the locker room and I was excited. I saw it was snowing and I was like 'It's going to be a good day'," Rodríguez told the media as he reflected on his pre-match thoughts, trophies in hand.

Conditions continued to worsen as the match wore on and the game finsihed 1-1 after regulation 90 minutes. A one-hour break followed as the ground crew worked tirelessly to clear the snow from the field ahead of 30 minutes of extra time.

As a penalty shoot-out loomed, midfielder Manu Aparicio played an inch-perfect pass to unlock the Cavalry defence. Rodríguez got to the ball first and deftly lifted it over Carducci to win the match and the Championship, sending the Ottawa support into a frenzy.

A thrilling end to a quintessentially Canadian soccer match, earning global attention. This victory also sees Atlético Ottawa qualify for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup.

2025 Canadian Premier League Playoffs:

Final: Atlético Ottawa 2-1 Cavalry FC

Date: Saturday, November 9 (KO 5pm ET)

Location: TD Place, Ottawa, ON

Championship Semi-Final: Forge FC 1-2 Atlético Ottawa

Date: Sunday, October 26 (KO 14h ET)

Location: Hamilton Stadium, Hamilton, ON

Contender Semi-Final: Forge FC 0-1 Cavalry FC

Date: Sunday, November 2

Location: Hamilton Stadium, Hamilton, ON

Quarter-Final: Cavalry FC 4-1 York United FC

Date: Sunday, October 26 (KO 6pm ET)

Location: Spruce Meadows, Calgary, AB

Knockout Match: Halifax Wanderers FC 2-2 York United FC (York win 5-4 on penalties)

Images from this story







Canadian Premier League Stories from November 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.