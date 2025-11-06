Preview: Atlético Ottawa v Cavalry FC

Published on November 6, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

OTTAWA, ON- Atlético Ottawa has earned the right to host the 2025 Canadian Premier League Final at TD Place on Sunday, November 9 (KO 5pm ET, live on OneSoccer and TSN 3).

Atlético will face Cavalry FC after both teams defeated Forge FC in the Championship and Contender Semi-Finals, respectively. This is the first time these two sides have met in the CPL Playoffs and the third consecutive year that Cavalry FC has made it to the CPL Final. Ottawa last hosted the CPL Final in 2022 in front of 15,000 supporters.

MATCH PREVIEW

Atlético Ottawa will face Cavalry FC in the 2025 Canadian Premier League (CPL) Final at TD Place.

Date: Sunday, November 9

Kick-off: 5pm ET

Atlético became the first-ever team to go undefeated at home in the CPL Regular Season earlier this year, and defeated regular-season winners Forge FC in the Championship Semi-Final to earn the right to host the CPL Final at TD Place for the second time in club history.

The previous CPL Final at TD Place (2022) saw 15,000 supporters pack the stands.

Goalkeeper Nathan Ingham and forward Ballou Tabla are the only Atleti players remaining from the 2022 Final.

Atlético is undefeated in 22 consecutive matches at TD Place (all compeititons), last losing on August 3, 2024 - against Cavalry FC.

Cavalry FC finished 3rd in the regular season and defeated Forge FC in the Contender Semi-Final to earn their third consecutive CPL Final appearance.

Cavalry are the defending champions, having lifted the North Star Cup in Calgary last season.

This is the first time Ottawa and Cavalry will meet in the CPL Playoffs, and this is the first Final in CPL history to not feature Hamilton's Forge FC.

In four encounters this season, Atlético defeated Cavalry 3 times, drawing once and losing none. They outscored the Calgarians 10 goals to 3.

Golden Boot winner Sam Salter has scored in the past three matches against Cavalry, and has score 24 goals (all comps) this season.

Record head-to-head (all-time): 11W-5D-4L; 35 goals scored, 20 goals conceded.

2025 Canadian Premier League Playoffs:

Final: Atlético Ottawa v Cavlary FC

Date: Saturday, November 9 (KO 5pm ET)

Location: TD Place, Ottawa, ON

Championship Semi-Final: Forge 1-2 Atlético Ottawa

Date: Sunday, October 26 (KO 14h ET)

Location: Hamilton Stadium, Hamilton, ON

Contender Semi-Final: Forge FC v Cavalry FC

Date: Sunday, November 2

Location: Hamilton Stadium, Hamilton, ON

Quarter-Final: Cavalry 4-1 York United

Date: Sunday, October 26 (KO 6pm ET)

Location: Spruce Meadows, Calgary, AB

Knockout Match: Halifax Wanderers FC 2-2 York United (York win 5-4 on penalties)







