Diego Mejía Nominated for 2025 CPL Coach of the Year

Published on October 31, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atlético Ottawa Head Coach Diego Mejía

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa Head Coach Diego Mejía has been nominated for the prestigious Coach of the Year award following the 2025 Canadian Premier League (CPL) regular season.

Mejía oversaw a record year for Atlético Ottawa as the capital club reached new heights in 2025. Atlético Ottawa improved its point total by 12 from the previous campaign, rising from 44 to 56 and up to second in the league table. The club's 54 goals were the most ever in a single CPL season and its goal differential of 26 Atleti's highest tally to date and ranked third best in league history. Mejía's leadership and balanced approach produced one of the most dominant regular seasons the club has enjoyed since joining the league. This is his first nomination for the honour.

The winner of the Coach of the Year award will receive a unique piece of Inuit soapstone art, conceptualized by artist Palaya Qiatsuq and carved by Ruben Komangapik. The Owl statue symbolizes wisdom, guidance and knowledge, while its heightened vision gives it the ability to see what others cannot. The Coach of the Year requires similar attributes to earn the honour.

The 2025 CPL Awards ceremony will be broadcast live on dedicated soccer channel OneSoccer beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT, with appearances by OneSoccer personalities, current and former CPL players and coaches, as well as special guests from the Canadian soccer community.

York United FC's Mauro Eustáquio and Forge FC's Bobby Smyrniotis are also nominated for the award in 2025. The winner will be decided through voting by technical leadership from all eight CPL clubs as well as by select media members, representing local and national outlets, who consistently covered the 2025 CPL Regular Season. The winner will be revealed at an in-person ceremony in Ottawa, Ont. on Friday, Nov. 7 as part of the 2025 CPL Final festivities.

Atlético today defeated Forge FC in the Championship Semi-Final in Hamilton to bring a second Canadian Premier League Final to the nation's capital. Atleti hosted the 2022 CPL Final at TD Place against Forge in front of almost 15,000 fans.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased through Ticketmaster, at the TD Place Box Office or by contacting Atlético Ottawa.

