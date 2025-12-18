Atlético Ottawa Signs Young Canadian Midfielder Marko Stojadinovic

Published on December 18, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Midfielder Marko Stojadinovic with Toronto FC II

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa has today confirmed the signing of young Canadian midfielder Marko Stojadinovic on a two-year contract, through the end of 2027, with an option for 2028.

Stojadinovic, 21, is from Caledon, Ont., and is a product of the Toronto FC Academy, where he had two spells between 2015 and 2024 on either side of a two-year journey in Germany, including playing for SC Verl's U19 team.

Stojadinovic started 26 matches, scoring two goals, in the 2025 MLS Next Pro season for Toronto FC II.

"Marko is a versatile midfielder who combines technical quality with high work rate and a determination to cover vast expanses of the pitch," said JD Ulanowski, General Manager, Atlético Ottawa. "He will add a new and different dimension to our midfield. At 21 years old, Marko is ready for the challenge of the Canadian Premier League as Atlético Ottawa continues to reinforce our commitment to developing and championing young domestic talent."

Across three seasons with Toronto FC II in MLS Next Pro, Stojadinovic featured 67 times, surpassing 5000 minutes, and provided three goals and three assists. Stojadinovic has previously represented Canada at the U15 level and also featured three times in the U19 Bundesliga West (Germany) for SC Verl.

The versatile defensive midfielder has played at centre-back and full-back during his development, before cementing himself in midfield.

"I'm very excited to join the Canadian Premier League Champions Atlético Ottawa," said Marko Stojadinovic, midfielder, Atlético Ottawa. "Discussions with [Head Coach] Diego Mejía and [General Manager] JD Ulanowski gave me a clear vision of the project. I admire the team's style of play, and I'm convinced that this is the correct next step for me. Ottawa's midfield has shown they are the CPL's best, so it will be a great challenge for me, and I will be able to learn from their experience. I've come here to prove myself and help the club bring even more success to the city of Ottawa."

2026 Atlético Ottawa Roster as of December 18, 2025:

Goalkeepers: N/A

Defenders: Loïc Cloutier (CAN), Joaquim Coulanges (CAN), Brett Levis (CAN), Sergei Kozlovskiy (CAN), Noah Abatneh (CAN)

Midfielders: Gabriel Antinoro (CAN), Jean-Aniel Assi (CAN), Juan 'Coque' Castro (MEX), Marko Stojadinovic (CAN)

Forwards: Ralph Khoury (CAN), Richie Ennin (CAN), Ballou Tabla (CAN)

Atlético Ottawa holds club options on two players and has until Dec. 31 to trigger those options for 2026: Goalkeeper Tristan Crampton and midfielder Manny Aparicio.

Contract discussions are ongoing with all players who have club options, expired contracts and are free agents. Timelines for public announcements remain at the club's discretion.

Additionally, Atlético Ottawa have picked Carleton University's Joseph Daher and Brock University's Gabriel Tardiff in the 2026 CPL-U SPORTS Draft, presented by Degree. Both players will join Atlético's pre-season, looking to earn a U SPORTS contract for the 2026 CPL season.

Season Seat Memberships for the 2026 Canadian Premier League season at TD Place are on sale now.

